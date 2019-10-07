IT FINALLY RAINED! The image below from Kentucky Mesonet shows rain totals from the last 48 hours across the state. Louisville recorded 1.42" of rain, so that will go down in the record books. That's the most rain we've seen since June 16th, more than 100 days ago.
The Drought Monitor issued this Thursday will contain all the rain we just received. While a majority of our area is under "severe drought" conditions according to the latest update, many of those locations are the ones that saw the most rain in the past 48 hours.
There is simply no magic answer to "how much rain do we need to end this drought?" While this drought is considered "short term," the last several months have been dry. July recorded 1.31" of rain (2.92" below normal), August saw 2.68" (0.65" below normal), and September was the driest month ever measuring just 0.04" of rain (3.01" below normal). That means over the three months we were 5.58" below where we should be for rain through July, August, and September. The beginning of the year was really wet, so for the entire year we are still 4.77" above normal. The spots in southern Kentucky with more than four inches of rain should see improvement in their drought conditions. In Indiana where hardly any rain fell, your drought conditions are likely to get worse.