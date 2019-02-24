WATCH | Ice Flow Toward Road
Check out this video tweeted by the Niagara Parks Police! The caption says "Niagara Parks Roads Department closing Niagara River Parkway near Mathers Arch. Strong winds blowing ice over the retaining wall from the lake. Drive with caution. Video courtesy Niagara Parks Police Insp. Garvey." Click the link below to watch!
They continued, "This is along the Niagara River Parkway in the Town of Fort Erie in Ontario, Canada. High winds have pushed Lake Erie ice over the retaining wall."