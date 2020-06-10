A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for our northern WDRB communities including Louisville. Essentially all counties north of the river (our Indiana communities) plus a few on the Kentucky side (Jefferson, Oldham, Trimble) are included.
THREATS
Strong storms will be possible this afternoon with strong wind gusts. That is the main threat. As the storm moves through, brief heavy rain is also likely. Though chances are slim, we can't rule out an isolated quick spin-up. Small hail will also be possible.
TIMING
Storms are starting to pop up now, so the window for development is already open. We will continue to see new storms develop and strengthen through the next several hours. 2-4 PM should be prime time for the strongest storms in our area.
The line will move toward the east and leave our area around 7-8 PM. While there will still be storms in Kentucky, they should be east of I-75 by that point and present no additional danger for our area.
Below is the text issued by the Storm Prediction Center with the Watch:
* Effective this Wednesday morning and evening from 1155 AM until 600 PM EDT. * Primary threats include... Scattered damaging winds and isolated significant gusts to 75 mph likely Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible A tornado or two possible SUMMARY...Thunderstorm development is expected soon across Indiana, and storms will spread northeastward and eastward through the afternoon. The storm environment favors a mix of supercells and bowing segments with a primary threat of damaging winds, though a tornado or two and isolated large hail will also be possible. The severe thunderstorm watch area is approximately along and 50 statute miles east and west of a line from 75 miles north of Fort Wayne IN to 10 miles west of Louisville KY. For a complete depiction of the watch see the associated watch outline update (WOUS64 KWNS WOU5). PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... REMEMBER...A Severe Thunderstorm Watch means conditions are favorable for severe thunderstorms in and close to the watch area. Persons in these areas should be on the lookout for threatening weather conditions and listen for later statements and possible warnings. Severe thunderstorms can and occasionally do produce tornadoes.