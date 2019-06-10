At 10:50 Monday morning a magnitude 4.0 earthquake was registered outside Cleveland, Ohio. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, shaking was felt as far away as Pittsburg, Toledo, and Detroit.
The Ohio Department of Transportation compiled video from traffic cameras shaking, so you can see the earthquake happening in the video below!
Earthquakes are not uncommon in this region, but quakes this strong are rare. The largest earthquake recorded in the northeast Ohio region was a magnitude 4.8 in 1986. USGS says of this region, "earthquakes too small to cause damage are felt two or three times per decade."