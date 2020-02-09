Sunday night NASA is launching the Solar Orbiter, and you can watch! The Solar Orbiter is a joint project between NASA and the European Space Agency that will be launched on the United Launch Alliance Atlas V 411 rocket. There are 10 instruments mounted on the orbiter which combine "high-resolution telescopes with measurements from the environment directly surrounding the spacecraft. Together the observations create a one-of-a-kind, comprehensive picture of the Sun's inner workings and how they can affect the space environment further out in the solar system," according to a NASA statement.
Image Credit: ESA/ATG
Images of the Sun's poles have never been captured before, but that's one of the tasks Solar Orbiter plans to accomplish. The magnetism of the sun impacts our planet, so we have a lot to learn from those discoveries. Solar Orbiter will also be able to basically hover over a specific spot on the Sun. The orbiter has to move fast enough to catch up to the Sun's rotation to allow it to do that "hover" so it can track a particular feature and see how it changes over time. Additionally Solar Orbiter will work with NASA’s Parker Solar Probe to make more studies each one cannot do on its own.
Click here to go to NASA Live where you can watch the launch! Coverage will start at 10:30 PM Eastern, and the launched is planned for 11:03 PM.