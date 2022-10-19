The International Space Station will fly over our area for a great sighting opportunity Thursday morning. At seven o'clock the ISS will appear along the southwestern horizon becoming visible for seven minutes. It will look like a bright, fast-moving star. You know it's different than an airplane because it will move faster. At it's highest it will reach 53º elevation on a scale where 0º is the horizon and 90º is straight above your head. Then it will disappear along the eastern horizon.
Thursday morning will be cold; a Freeze Warning is in effect for all of our communities. Most of our communities will drop to at least 32º with many dropping down into the 20s! If you're headed out to look for the International Space Station, make sure to bundle up. Clouds may get in the way for some of you, but those are not likely to cover the entire area.
If it's too cold for you Thursday morning, Saturday and Sunday morning both bring opportunities to see the International Space Station again.
Low temperatures will be in the 50s both mornings with only a few clouds in the sky.
You can click here to see which direction to look for those Saturday and Sunday opportunities.