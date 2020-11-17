The International Space Station just received 3 new astronauts overnight when the Space Dragon docked. Those new astronauts will be making an appearance as the ISS flies over our area starting on Wednesday. Let's look at weather for each pass then discuss the flyover times.
Weather For ISS Passes
The weather looks to be mostly clear on Wednesday night and Thursday night. Both of these should have absolutely perfect conditions to view the ISS flyovers. Here is a look at the data for each night.
For the longer duration pass on Friday, the data is showing a bit more cloud cover, but I really want to emphasize that I don't think it will be enough to obscure the view.
Where & When To Look
Now that we know the weather conditions, let's look at each pass and where you will want to look. Here is a group list of the timing, so you will know when to look up.
Wednesday: Look up at 6:15 pm. The pass will last a total of 3 minutes. The ISS will appear in the SSE part of the sky and move toward the ESE. It only peaks about 14 degrees above the horizon, so make sure you have a clear view near the horizon.
Thursday: Look up at 7:03 pm. The pass will last a total of 3 minutes. The ISS will appear in the SW part of the sky and move toward the E. It will be a high altitude pass peaking a full 85 degrees above the horizon (nearly overhead)!
Friday: Look up at 6:15 pm. The pass will last a total of 5 minutes, so it is a long duration pass! The ISS will appear in the SSW part of the sky and move toward the ENE. It will peak about half way up the sky or about 45 degrees above the horizon.
With great weather to enjoy the passes, I hope you can make some time to view the new astronauts on the International Space Station fly over your house!