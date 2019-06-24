Check out this incredible timelapse video as a wall of dust moves past the camera!
The description written on this video from the National Weather Service office in Lubbock, Texas, says, "Strong thunderstorms northwest of Lubbock produced an outflow boundary that lofted considerable amounts of dust. This rapidly developed into a Haboob that pushed east across much of the southern South Plains." According to the American Meteorological Society glossary of meteorology, "The name comes from the Arabic word habb, meaning 'to blow.' The term 'haboob' originated as a description for wind and sandstorms/duststorms in central and northern Sudan"