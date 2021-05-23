Iceberg A-76 now holds the title for "World's Largest Iceberg" after it calved (or separated) from the Ronne Ice Shelf this month. The breakup was spotted by the British Antarctic Survey then confirmed by the U.S. National Ice Center using Copernicus Sentinel-1 imagery from the European Space Agency.
(This gif and the banner image contain modified Copernicus Sentinel data (2021), processed by ESA, CC BY-SA 3.0 IGO)
A-76 is roughly 4320 square kilometers (roughly 170 km x 25 km) making it slightly larger than Spain's Majorca island, which is why the island is included in these images. According to the Associated Press, that's "more than 40 times the size of Paris, or about 73 times as big as Manhattan." The previous record holder was only 3880 square kilometers, but it broke off into the same sea. A-76 is now in the Weddell Sea and will likely slowly head toward the South Atlantic. That drifting can take several years, then as it gets into warmer waters it will melt and break apart.