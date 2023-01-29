Rain today continues to push its way on off to our East, especially the widespread aspect of it. However, what we are left with through the first half of the day today is a misty/drizzle-like sky. This rain of coure won't be heavy, but you may need the umbrella and windshield wipers through the morning hours.
That cold front will move across our area later today and temperatures will start to fall behind it, all the way through most of Monday.
By the Monday morning commute, there will be moisture moving through the area, but temperatures should still be warm enough to where this is mostly rain through the Monday morning hours.
A few area in our Northern counties could see a little bit of sleet mix in as the rain moves it's way on out of our area, but we shouldn't see much in the way of impacts from the morning precipitation.
With that being said, new and higher resolution model data has started to come in this morning showing moisture moving in Monday night and overnight into Tuesday morning. Temperatures by this point have fallen below freezing, but it becomes more complicated than what the surface temperatures are in this scenario.
The new data is showing a mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain for some overnight into Tuesday morning. Now, how can that be possible if temperatures here at the surface are below freezing? This graphic from the NWS will help explain that. What data is suggesting is that we will have areas of warmer air above our heads and depending on how much warm air is up there, could determine whether we see snow, sleet, or freezing rain falling, all of which seem to be possible in some aspect.
Here's another example of sleet vs freezing rain in what we call a sounding, which gives us a 2D look at a 3D atmosphere from the surface all the way up in the atmosphere.
You can also see Bryce Jones help explain this here.
So, by Monday evening, the latest data has a mixture of snow and sleet moving into the area.
Overnight, you'll notice that the sleet makes progress across our area and could even overtake the snow if there is a small column of warmer air aloft, which data is starting to suggest.
What we also need to keep an eye out for is freezing rain. While data doesn't show a lot, it is starting to hint at some falling, mostly in our Southern communities in Kentucky. Remember, this would mean ice.
While accumulations of freezing rain right now don't look very impressive and/or likely for most of us, it is definitely something worth to keep watching over the next 24 hours as we get better and better data to digest and take apart.
This is a rapidly changing forecast so be sure to keep up with us here at WDRB Weather as we continue to grow confidence on what modes of precipitation are likely over the next 24 hours