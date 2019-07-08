A recent quake with a magnitude of 7.1 jolted much of California, cracking buildings, setting fires, breaking roads and causing several injuries. The Friday night quake was the largest Southern California had experienced in at least 20 years! It was followed by a series of large and small aftershocks, including a few above magnitude 5.0. Newly released video shows people panic in Ridgecrest as the ground violently shakes tossing water of out a pool...
There is about a 1-in-10 chance that another 7.0 quake could hit within the next week, said Lucy Jones, a seismologist at the California Institute of Technology and a former science adviser at the U.S. Geological Survey.