Keep that umbrella handy and prepare for wet weather over the next few days! This morning started off with a gorgeous sunrise...but that did not last very long. It was quickly replaced with gray clouds and showers.
Phase one of hit or miss showers moved in this morning and will continue through this afternoon and evening. The forecast for today is essentially times of clouds and times of showers. This rain is generally light. It will be gusty too - up to 25 mph.
Widespread rain kicks up overnight/early tomorrow. Intensity will increase as well. This will make for a wet morning commute and bus stop. Phase two will wrap up around midday tomorrow and there will be a break for a chunk of the day. Thanks to a cold front, it will be colder tomorrow than today -- by about ten degrees. Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s.
Another round of rain is likely on Saturday as a low pressure looks to slide right over Kentuckiana. At this time, this is particularly true for at least the morning and early afternoon. There could be drier conditions by the evening. Colder air will move in by Saturday night and Sunday morning. Marc and Rick will have more information about how much rain to expect and our next weather maker next week (that could impact travel plans before Thanksgiving). We will keep you posted on any changes in the forecast in the days to come.