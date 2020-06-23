Right now we are in the middle of something that won't happen again until 2029. During one lunar month (the time it takes for the moon to go from being full, through its whole cycle, to being full again - or a new moon to a new moon, etc.) Earth will experience three eclipses! This doesn't mean we will have three total solar eclipses like the one that happened in 2017.
On June 5 there was a penumbral lunar eclipse. On June 21 there was a solar eclipse, and on July 5 there will be another penumbral lunar eclipse. The last time we had three eclipses in one lunar month was 2018 (so not that long ago), but it won't happen again until 2029. This is rare because a calendar year on Earth is only guaranteed four solar eclipses: two lunar and two solar because of the way we orbit the sun and the moon orbits Earth. We are getting three eclipses in just about one month!
The June 5th eclipse was visible in Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia, so we weren't able to see it here in Kentuckiana. The solar eclipse on June 21 was only visible from Africa, Asia, and parts of Europe, but the July 5th eclipse will be visible in North America. The July 5th eclipse (which will be visible here) is a penumbral lunar eclipse. These are easy to miss if you don't know they're happening. All you will see is the shadow of the Earth on part of the moon. The image below from NASA shows the difference between this and a total eclipse. In a penumbral eclipse, the moon passes through the penumbra, the shadow created by the Earth. It will not pass through the umbra which would create a total eclipse when the Earth's shadow blocks all of the sun.
The June 21 solar eclipse was an annular eclipse, which is sometimes called the Ring of Fire. The moon covers the center of the sun so around the moon you can still see the edges of the sun, and it looks like a fiery ring around the shadow of the moon. This years annular eclipse is special because it happened the same day as the summer solstice. That will only happen twice this century; the next time will be in 2039!
Image Credit (and banner): Stefan Seip via NASA