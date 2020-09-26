All the sunshine we have seen recently has been lovely, but it's starting to become a bit of an issue. In the first three days of this month, 2.87" of rain were measured at the Louisville airport. Most of that actually fell on September 2 and 3! Since then only 0.06" of rain have fallen in Louisville.
Last year was the driest September on record. Through the entire month, only 0.04" of rain were measured at the Louisville airport. If you ignore the first three days of September 2020, this would be the second driest September on record.
That lack of rain has put some of our northern communities in the Abnormally Dry category on the Drought Monitor. That's the first level of drought conditions and is labeled by the U.S. Drought Monitor as a short-term drought. All it would take to come out of these drought conditions would be a good rain, preferably a good rain spread out over a few days. You can learn more about the Drought Monitor here.
Unfortunately it doesn't look like we have a "good rain" coming for those areas this week. A cold front will bring some showers and storms Monday and Tuesday, but the heaviest rain looks like it will set up just east of our WDRB communities. We will likely see less than half an inch here, and that includes our communities which are "abnormally dry."