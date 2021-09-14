If Louisville receives no measurable rainfall at the airport today then it will be 6 days in a row without any rainfall in Louisville. We've only see 0.11" of rain since Labor Day and still under 1.25" the entire month. So, yes, we are due some rainfall and it is looking like some of us will end up getting some through this week, especially tomorrow.
High pressure is sliding off to the East and making way for a cold front approaching our area from the Northwest.
This front will be weakening as it moves into our area during the early to mid- morning hours of Wednesday.
This line of showers and storms ahead of the cold front will be weakening as it moves to the Southeast, yes, but there is still a decent chance for some locally heavy rainfall and gusty winds ranging 30-35mph at times.
Not everyone will end up seeing the rain, but there is a decent chance a good portion of the area will. If you've got outdoor plans on Wednesday, have a backup plan to move those indoors in case you're stuck under a few of these downpours.
You'll notice some of these storms begin to fire up once again later in the afternoon as the heat of the day comes back into play and further helps these storms try to get stronger before moving completely out of the area tomorrow night.
Why is this cold front weakening and why could more fire up later in the day? A lot of that comes down to how much energy, or instability there is available in the atmosphere for these storms to thrive off of.
With the front arriving for our Northern counties so early in the morning, the showers and storms along the front lost daytime heating, which storms thrive off of because it is arriving when temperatures are cooler since the sun is down. Therefore, there isn't a ton of available energy for these storms to maintain their strength that early in the morning.
However, once we get into daytime heating, our available storm energy goes back up since the temperatures get a little warmer, hence why some areas mainly South of the river could see more storms fire back up in the afternoon.
Some areas won't see much rain while others could get caught under a few heavier downpours. The general consensus is around 0.25-0.5" across the area for those that do end up seeing the rain.