You may have heard about President Biden signing the large infrastructure deal, but you may not know the impact it will have on the weather community and forecasting technology. Here's some more info about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden signed his hard-fought $1 trillion infrastructure deal…
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is getting nearly three billion dollars from this deal, and some of that money will affect your daily forecast. Dr. Rick Spinrad, the NOAA Administrator, said this in a statement about the deal: "Over the next five years the $2.96 billion dollar investments for NOAA laid out in this legislation will improve and significantly expand equitable access to our weather and climate prediction capabilities and services; enhance coastal resilience and habitat restoration efforts, including Pacific salmon recovery; and improve our modeling capacity through investments in supercomputing infrastructure."
You can click here to read more specifics about how that nearly $3 billion has been allocated into NOAA's mission of science, service, and stewardship, but here are some of the main points from that release that relate more directly to you:
- $80 million to improve supercomputing infrastructure to support weather and climate models.This investment will enable NOAA to procure research supercomputing equipment used for weather and climate model development to improve drought, flood, and wildfire prediction, detection, and forecasting.
- $492 million to improve NOAA’s coastal and inland flood mapping, forecasting, and water modeling. These investments will improve NOAA’s capability to better inform life and property decisions and mitigate flooding impacts to the U.S. population and economy.
- $492 million to support coastal resilience and restoration through National Oceans and Coastal Security Fund grants. This investment supports climate-resilient adaptation for industry and communities, and promotes sustainable job opportunities. Funding will help restore and strengthen natural infrastructure to protect coastal communities, including those who have historically lacked investment and access to resources, while also enhancing habitats for fish and wildlife.