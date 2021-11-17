You may have heard about President Biden signing the large infrastructure deal, but you may not know the impact it will have on the weather community and forecasting technology. Here's some more info about the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act:

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is getting nearly three billion dollars from this deal, and some of that money will affect your daily forecast. Dr. Rick Spinrad, the NOAA Administrator, said this in a statement about the deal: "Over the next five years the $2.96 billion dollar investments for NOAA laid out in this legislation will improve and significantly expand equitable access to our weather and climate prediction capabilities and services; enhance coastal resilience and habitat restoration efforts, including Pacific salmon recovery; and improve our modeling capacity through investments in supercomputing infrastructure."

You can click here to read more specifics about how that nearly $3 billion has been allocated into NOAA's mission of science, service, and stewardship, but here are some of the main points from that release that relate more directly to you: