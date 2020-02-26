We all know weather can be an inconvenience at times - when it's raining while you're at the grocery store or storms pop up when you're at the park - but this is a whole different level. Weather is being blamed for creating a massive locust swarm that is devastating parts of east Africa. The United Nations Central Emergency Response Fund has already allocated $10 million to step up efforts at controlling the desert locusts. According to the UN, "The outbreak, which is affecting the Horn of Africa, Southwest Asia and the Red Sea, is the worst of its kind in 25 years for Ethiopia and Somalia – and the worst Kenya has seen for 70 years."
The Situation
The disaster is two-fold: these locust are destroying crops and fields in areas already dealing with food shortages and this type of locust can eat its full body weight in food each day. A statement from the United Nations said, "A small swarm can consume the equivalent of food for 35,000 people in one day. They reproduce rapidly and, if left unchecked, their current numbers could grow 500 times by June."
The UN Food and Agriculture Organization said in an update about the swarms, "when not managed at the place of origin or breeding ground, they can lead to loss of up to 100% of food and fodder crops."
The only way to decimate the swarms is to kill them. Trying to control the population has not worked, and the population has gotten too far out of control at this point. Another factor to consider is the political climate in the region. There are locations not controlled by government that will not open up for workers to come in and treat these pests and where it may be unsafe for planes to fly overhead spraying pesticide.
Why Is Weather To Blame?
These locusts need wet areas to breed and lay eggs, which is ironic since they are desert locusts. They can also repopulate every three months under good conditions.
The 2019 cyclone season for the northern Indian ocean was more active than normal. Storms in that part of the world are not ranked and named like our hurricanes are, so use the information below to help translate some of these storm stats. According to the Regional Specialized Meteorological Centre for Tropical Cyclones Over North Indian Ocean there were 12 depressions, 11 deep depressions, 8 cyclonic storms, 6 severe cyclonic storms (record), 3 extremely severe cyclonic storms (record), and 1 super cyclonic storm.
Image Credit: Joint Typhoon Warning Center
Below is the scale used in that part of the world to determine storm strength. Below this list you will find the Saffir-Simpson scale we use in the United States to determine the strength of a hurricane.
- Depression (31-50 km/h or roughly 19-31 mph)
- Deep Depression (51-62 km/h or roughly 32-38 mph)
- Cyclonic Storm (63-88 km/h or roughly 39-54 mph)
- Severe Cyclonic Storm (89-117 km/h or roughly 55-72 mph)
- Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (118-165 km/h or roughly 73-102 mph)
- Extremely Severe Cyclonic Storm (166-220 km/h or roughly 103-136 mph)
- Super Cyclonic Storm (221 km/h or greater or roughly 137 mph or greater)
Image Credit: National Hurricane Center
A few of those categories saw a record number of storms of that strength in a season (as noted above), but the whole season was more active than normal and brought more rain than normal to these regions. Normally these regions see some rain, locusts reproduce, the area dries out, and the locusts die. This year, though, there has been so much rain that hasn't happened yet. Breeding conditions are ideal for them and there has been no threatening weather to kill them.
There is a growing concern that this is a growing problem. The concern is that if these cyclones become more frequent, it will create more favorable conditions for locust breeding and survival, like what is happening now. If that occurs every year or even every few years, crops would be unable to grow in this part of the world. It's not just cyclones though. Local climate scientists warn that rising temperatures will help the locusts spread, too. The warmer weather helps them mature more quickly and they will be able to survive at higher elevations if those places are not as cold. Both rising temperatures and more frequent cyclones are being observed as the climate changes.