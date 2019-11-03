October was quite the transitional month! The month started off with a severe drought and historic heat wave that had begun in September and ended with a trace of snow on Halloween.
The first three days of the month were 20 degrees hotter than normal with high temperatures in the middle and upper 90s (97°) which set new all-time record highs for the month of October. Mercifully, a cold front came through on the 6th and brought much cooler air with it. By the 7th high temperatures were only in the 60s. Then on the 13th, just a week and a half after the heat wave, we had our first frost of the fall season.
The weather was quiet through the middle of the month, however that meant little relief to the drought. As the area dried up, many counties instituted burn bans. However, over the last couple of weeks the tap turned back on and cold fronts brought waves of rain to the region. Several inches of rain, split up among three main systems, brought enough precipitation to eliminate the severe drought just before month's end. October ended up with above average rainfall, following the driest month EVER! We will get an update on the drought monitor this Thursday, but there have already been big improvements over the last two weeks. It will likely be completely removed soon!
A cold front Halloween morning caused temperatures to crash from the 50s to the 30s during the day, in addition to widespread rain and gusty winds. In the afternoon and evening flurries were spotted in many locations. By the end of the month, the airport had picked up nearly two and half inches of rain more than normal with below normal temperatures as well.