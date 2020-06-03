SUMMARY:
A cold front to the north will produce storms well to our north today before it eventually stalls near southern Indiana this evening. It will provide a chance for scattered showers and storms especially tonight/overnight. The best chance for storms to develop is along and north of I-64.
SEVERE THREAT:
The Storm Prediction Center has placed about half of our viewing area under a risk for severe weather. There is a slight risk for severe weather in our northern most communities which is a level 2 out of 5 and a marginal risk extends from the slight risk to The Ohio River.
Main threats with storms would be gusty winds, heavy rain, hail and lightning. This is an isolated threat for severe weather - meaning severe weather is not completely off the table, but it would be a rogue severe storm or two. Storms will be in a weakening state by the time they arrive in our viewing area. This is because storms are most likely after peak heating, so instability will be decreasing after sunset. Additionally, our wind energy is sub-standard for severe weather development. That will make it harder for storms to be severe.
TIMING:
Most of the daytime hours look dry, but a stray shower or storm could pop up in our most southern communities. There is a better chance for scattered showers and storms this evening - likely after 9 pm - to the north. Storms look to be weakening by the time they arrive to Kentuckiana and not everyone will see storms. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing of storms and coverage.
THURSDAY:
There will be additional scattered showers and storms that develop tomorrow. This looks most likely in the afternoon and evening. SPC has placed another marginal risk for severe weather due to the potential for gusty winds, heavy downpours and lightning in the strongest storms. It appears more people in Kentuckiana will see storms tomorrow than tonight.