A 4.4 Magnitude earthquake struck Wednesday just after 4 AM Eastern north of Decatur, TN. There are known faults on the western side of Tennessee but the U.S. Geological Survey website does not show a fault in this area.
There was also a 3.3 Magnitude aftershock in the same area. People in several surrounding states, including Kentucky, reported feeling the ground shake. Reports came in from Tennessee, Kentucky, Georgia, Alabama, North and South Carolina and Virginia. The image below is data gathered by the USGS where people reported feeling the earth shake.
If you felt the ground shake (which is more likely in southern Kentucky than around Louisville) or want more information about this quake, click here.