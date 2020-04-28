A cold front is heading our way, and it's trying to bring us some rain and storms overnight and Wednesday morning.
This upper level trough really digs in through the day Wednesday which is what's producing the larger threat of severe weather across the middle part of the country. The threat of severe weather here is low.
TIMING
The timing of all of this is key to how strong these storms will be. The line of organized storms starts to enter our area around midnight, but the storms are starting to fall apart. Compare the image above to the image below to really see those storms lose a lot of intensity. While the larger-scale elements (upper-level low, surface cold front) are forcing this system, we lose so much energy at this time of day.
As the surface cold front pushes into our area late Wednesday morning, we will see scattered rain and a few rumbles of thunder. We won't be able to build as much instability Wednesday morning as we could under a sunny sky, but there will be a little bit to work with.
Afternoon will bring the best chance for storms, though it's *very* conditional. As the cold front slows down and a bit of energy builds, we could see a few storms pop up agin in this late afternoon time frame.
This system will stay fairly near us on Thursday and spin some "wrap-around" moisture through our area. That will be scattered rain showers (not as many storms) on a much cooler day.