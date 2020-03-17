After the lovely weather that showed up Tuesday afternoon, it's almost hard to believe we have to talk about rain and thunderstorms being less than 24 hours away. But here we are. We will look at the atmosphere from the top down to the surface to see what Wednesday has in store for us.
The storms Wednesday are coming at the beginning of a system that will impact us through Friday. The warm front ahead of the actual center of low pressure will move through late Wednesday helping spark a chance for storms. Warm fronts can be tricky here; often warm fronts are less volatile and bring more widespread rain. Occasionally, though, a warm front brings a little extra spin with it and can spark some quick spin-up type tornadoes. We will discuss below the threats this will bring.
INGREDIENTS
We start by looking at the top levels of the atmosphere where weather happens at the jet stream. While wind speeds generally don't look impressive in our region there is a small jet streak developing over our heads late Wednesday/early Thursday. Remember, a jet streak is a small area of faster wind speeds that creates divergence in the upper levels of the atmosphere leading to convergence at the surface and rising motion through the column of air.
Next we move down to the middle levels of the atmosphere where we look for vorticity. Specifically we are looking for positive vorticity advection, or an area of brighter color to the left of an area of cooler colors in the image above. The brighter color is positive voriticy, the cooler colors represent negative voriticty. When you see the two right next to each other it means the positive is moving into the area of negative which creates rising motion through the column of air.
Next we move lower down in the atmosphere but still above the surface. We are looking at the low level jet here, and the picture of this storm chance starts to come together a little better. A jet streak is right over our heads Wednesday night where wind speeds climb into the 40s and 50s (mph). It's also important to note the wind speed and direction at this level and compare it to the wind speed and direction at the surface.
We can do that using a sounding of the atmosphere, shown above. Notice the white circle at the bottom of the image. It is circling the wind barbs through the lowest 700 mb of the atmosphere. In this layer the wind starts at SSE 10 knots at the surface and changes to SW 60 knots near 850 mb. That shows us there's some decent wind shear with this system.
CAPE is not impressive, but these numbers have been inconsistent. CAPE stands for Convective Available Potential Energy that evaluates how much energy that atmosphere has to support storm development. We know Wednesday will be warmer and more humid with a warm front to spark the storms.
TIMING
The short version of the timing is Wednesday afternoon and evening. Here's the longer version:
As the warm front lifts through our area shortly after noon, storms will start to fire in our area. The atmosphere is supportive of storm development, but you need something to spark the storms. The warm front will do that.
Though the strongest storms push out of our area after sunset, isolated heavy downpours and weak thunderstorms will be possible all evening and overnight. The timing discussed above is the best chance to see the stronger storms we are talking about in this post.
THREATS
With relatively low CAPE, hail probably won't grow very big. If we do get hail, it should be on the smaller side. The bigger threat in our area will be wind. The map below shows surface wind gusts possible into the 40s. As thunderstorms develop and roll through, they could increase those wind gusts.
There is an isolated chance of a quick spin-up tornado. This environment does not support large, destructive tornadoes, and these quick spin-ups are not the main threat. Tune in to WDRB News tonight and all day Wednesday for updates from each of our Meteorologists as the storms arrive.