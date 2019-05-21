The system that brought such a high risk of severe weather to Oklahoma and Texas Monday brings a chance for rain and storms to our area Wednesday. This is also the beginning of a heat wave about to invade Kentuckiana.
High temperatures climb to the 90s by the end of the week, which helps fuel any storms we see in the area in the next few days. We lack a forcing mechanism to generate those storms, but other ingredients are there. Bulk shear and CAPE are both high Wednesday which makes sense with these temperatures and dewpoints climbing toward the upper 60s or low 70s! All that to say if we can find something to initiate storms, there will be ample energy for those storms to grow in our area.
There isn't a surface front or an upper-level feature, but there could very well be a boundary left over from the storms west of us today. What do we mean by a boundary? The storms west of us today perturb the atmosphere like ripples in a pond. They disturb the otherwise "smooth" air by putting ripples in it that we generally characterize boundaries.
The images below show the chance for storms first thing in the morning and again flaring in the afternoon. Neither of these time periods look like big storm chances, but if they catch on a boundary they could strengthen more quickly.