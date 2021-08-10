We finally ended our long dry stretch yesterday after we saw 0.86in of rain at the Louisville Airport. Some areas saw some more showers and storms today, but they weren't nearly as widespread. Wednesday will bring in another slight chance for some showers and storms, but only for a portion of the day before heat makes a comeback.
Wednesday
A system of weakening showers and storms will be approaching portions of the area overnight tonight and into the early morning hours of Wednesday. Exact placement of these storms is still up for debate, but the coverage of these storms is fairly confident. Heavy downpours are possible for some communities as these storms push through some of the area.
These will be quick moving showers and storms and could bring in a few gusty winds along with the heavy rain, but organized severe weather is not expected with this system.
These showers likely exit by mid-morning during the morning drive to work and the first day of school for many across our area.
After these move through during the morning, the rest of Wednesday looks to remain pretty dry, but that doesn't come without the expense of heat and humidity building back in and causing temperatures to rise back into the low to mid 90s for highs.
Luckily these storms will be moving through while the atmosphere is at it's coolest during the early morning hours and will not have a ton of instability or fuel to really keep these storms strong as they roll through.
Expect heat index values (feels like temperatures) to reach the upper 90s and in some cases topple into the triple digits.
Thursday and Friday Heat
As we progress into Thursday temperatures will continue to climb along with humidity as winds bring in moist air from the Gulf with winds out of the SSW. This will rise temperatures into the mid 90s for many and cause our feels like temperatures to go into the triple digits, likely between 100-105 degrees.
Friday looks close to the same, but a heightened rain chance and slightly increased cloud cover will likely hold temperatures back just a tad compared to Thursday. Either way, these conditions are still not ones you want to mess with.
Friday's rain chance is still subject to change some, but as of right now it appears a cold front will be arriving on Friday afternoon and into Friday night. This will allow for some more scattered showers and storms to develop ahead of the front.
We will continue to monitor the chance for storms rolling in overnight and into Wednesday morning. Marc and Rick will have updates for the forecast and timing on WDRB at 4,5,6, 10, & 11.