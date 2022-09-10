After a nice end to the work week, the weekend is going to start ushering in some rain to our area.
Luckily enough for us today isn't an all day rain and showers remain very scattered around the area. Moisture is moving toward our area from the South and that will provide the rain for some today. However, the front off to our West will bring in more widespread storms and heavier rain for Sunday.
Saturday
Again, today is not an all day rain. In fact, some may remain dry today. Showers will be on radar this afternoon, but in very scattered fashion. Most of the morning ends up being dry except for possibly a stray shower or so in Southern Kentucky.
By the mid-afternoon we start to see a few more showers make their way into our area, but still it is not very widespread whatsoever.
Late afternoon and into the early evening hours will likely be the best timing for rain to be falling in your area as moisture increases from our South to the North. Due to increasing cloud cover and some showers still in the area as well, temperatures will not go crazy today, but will top out in the low to mid 80s.
Sunday
While Saturday isn't an all-day rain, Sunday on the other hand will be a different story. The previously mentioned cold front will be pushing through the area by Sunday and will bring more widespread and heavier rain showers and storms into our communities.
The cold front will act as the lifting mechanism to pop up heavier storms along the actual front on Sunday, especially heading into the afternoon and evening as the actual front is passing through the area.
By the end of the weekend, we're looking anywhere between 1/4" and 3/4" of rain widespread. Some areas could see more if they get caught under a stronger storm or heavier downpours, especially on Sunday.