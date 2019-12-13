Rain has returned! We had a couple day stretch with no rain, but it certainly didn't last too long! Rain started very isolated but has been increasing in coverage over the last several hours.
These showers will continue through this afternoon and evening. To be honest, the computer models have not been handling this rain very well, so use the images of AT below as a gauge and not gospel truth.
Rain will begin to taper off late tonight/early tomorrow morning.
As we look ahead to the weekend there are bookend shower chances. We will start off Saturday as showers are tapering off. The reverse will happen on Sunday. It will be dry to start with precipitation moving back in during the second half of the day.
Most of Saturday will be cloudy with a chill in the air. Highs will be in the mid 40s. On Sunday, a new system arrives. It will bring a chance for a wintry mix, including snow, to part of the area. At this time, this looks to be along and north of I-64. Plain old rain is more likely in our Kentucky communities. We will be monitoring this system over the weekend and Rick DeLuca will have the latest this evening on WDRB News. Be sure to stay up-to-date on the forecast! Our WDRB Weather app gets refreshed many times a day with new blogs and videos!