The week ahead brings prolonged storm chances as several different fronts move near our area but not all the way through.
SUNDAY
Sunday is going to look a lot like Saturday. Temperatures will be similar, and the places that saw storms Saturday are the places most likely to see storms again Sunday. The image above shows the storm energy is focused in central and southern Kentucky, and the image below shows that's also where the stationary front is set up.
Storms will be possible overnight, Sunday morning, Sunday afternoon, and into Sunday night. Since we don't cool down very far or lose much humidity overnight, the storm chance won't really go away with the sun like it normally does. Like Saturday, storms are most likely Sunday around and south of the Ohio River.
This particular forecast model shows one storm popping up right over Louisville Sunday afternoon. Is that possible? Yes. Can a computer predict the weather accurately to this level of specificity? Not really. We will watch where these set up Sunday, but please don't put all your eggs in the basket of "the model showed one storm over Louisville at 2 PM gone by 2:30 so I'm clear after that."
That front hangs out south of us Sunday night, and storms should start to wind down after the sun sets.
MONDAY - THURSDAY
That stationary front we were just discussing looks like it's connected to the warm front in the next weather system. Monday will put us between systems which is why the forecast for the Fourth of the July is looking drier than it did a week ago.
That next system gets closer to our area toward the end of the week, but a stationary front will be draped in our region through most of the week ahead.
That stationary front won't move much (hence the name) and is the reason each day in the forecast has a small chance of rain with it. As long as that hangs nearby, we won't stay totally dry. These fronts mainly stay north of our area (after Sunday) because a ridge of high pressure is building near us. However you might hear us call that a "dirty ridge" because while it is strong enough to bring us more heat, it's not strong enough to keep away the rain completely. When we see rain and storms able to move in an area under ridging, we call that a "dirty ridge," and that's what this week looks like.
Toward the end of the week, the next could front *should* move through our area as the ridge breaks down. That would bring a better dose of rain, a drop in temperature and a different air mass to break us out of this hot and humid pattern.