Here we go...another blog about the cloudy, damp conditions we've been experiencing all week. Except this one is different! This one includes a look at when we will see the sun next :) but first a discussion on when rain may interrupt your weekend.
Much like Friday night, Saturday morning will start cloudy with some patchy fog and drizzle in some of our communities. That will prevent temperatures from dropping very far at night, so we should start the day with temperatures in the 40s again.
The best time to see real raindrops fall from the sky will be Saturday afternoon, and we expect most of those raindrops to fall in Kentucky. Even so this will not be heavy rain.
After that batch of showers moves through, the drizzle and mist will hang around Saturday night and through Sunday morning. Sunday morning will also bring the potential to see more fog across our area as long as that moisture hangs around.
Now here's what you've been waiting for...drum roll please!
Sunday evening or early Monday will bring the return of the bright sky orb we've been missing for nearly a week at this point. Soak it up while you can because rain returns Wednesday of next week.
We will be counting this rain by hundredths of an inch this weekend, so don't expect it to add up to much, if anything, in your rain gauge. Every little bit helps, though, as drought conditions continue across all of our WDRB communities.