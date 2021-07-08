After a few days of off-and-on storms, the rain chances change heading into the weekend. As a low pressure center looms closer, the rain chances are higher. That is NOT because it's going to rain at your house all day or all weekend. That IS because we are much more confident you will see rain at some point this weekend.
The rain and storms will move through in waves this weekend. Each of these waves is likely to bring heavy rain and the chance for strong thunderstorms.
This stationary front will be hanging around our region also helping spark some of these waves of storms.
The exact timing of each round will depend on the round before it, but at this point it looks like one Saturday morning, one Saturday evening, one later Sunday morning, and maybe another one Sunday night.
