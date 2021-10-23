Part of the weekend is looking dry, while some of the weekend is looking pretty damp. That being said, this weekend isn't a complete washout. Today, for instance, will be mostly dry. Through the day we'll continue to see cloud cover increase into the afternoon before we eventually become mostly cloudy by the mid-afternoon.
Some light showers make their way into the area late afternoon and especially after sunset. Coverage isn't very high, but some areas will see a few light showers as we head off to bed heading into this evening.
Our biggest rain-maker is to our West currently in the form of Low Pressure. This low will begin to move toward our area today, swinging a warm front through our region by Sunday morning.
This will spark some heavy downpours through the morning time.
Notice that by the afternoon, showers become more hit or miss and eventually leave entirely. Temperatures will begin to rise above normal and into the mid 70s for many of us across the area for the high by Sunday afternoon.
So if you have any plans on Sunday, try and make sure their during the afternoon time if they are going to be outdoors.
By Monday the cold front on the backside of the Low Pressure slides through our area after causing severe weather to our West.
Luckily for us, the front will be sliding through when our temperatures are at their lowest, meaning we are going to be lacking storm energy. Still, downpours and a strong storm or two can't be ruled out for the morning commute on Monday.
When all said and done we can expect another 0.5-1.5" of rain depending on where the heaviest downpours end up by Tuesday morning.