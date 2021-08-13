A "sort of" cold front will pass through our area tonight, which brings you lower humidity and lower temps this weekend! But that front also gets hung up in our communities, so it brings you rain chances over the weekend. That front provides a forcing mechanism where storms can fire, but as we have seen this afternoon, that doesn't always guarantee storms in your neighborhood.
Neither day will be a washout. It will not rain all day or all weekend. These showers and thunderstorms will be very scattered, meaning there will be lots of dry spots on the map in between rain. The exact spot where storms develop will depend on where storms set up the day before and how far this front progressed.
The best chances for rain and storms will be south of the river. During the day Kentucky has higher CAPE values, which tell us there's more storm energy to work with in those spots. In the graphic below, pay more attention to where the shading is positioned than to the specific numbers over each area.
This front becomes quasi-stationary in our area, meaning it kinda moves south but then kinda moves back north. As it moves back north a bit on Sunday, so does the chance for storms.
