We've shared with you on television and social media about the potential for weekend rain, but our two long-range forecast models were in complete disagreement. Yesterday the GFS started to come a little more in line with the Euro, but the track of the low pressure center was still about 800 miles apart between the two models! Today the GFS figured out what was going on and came in line with the Euro bringing the track of the low pressure center right into our area.
What happened to get us better data? The low pressure center moved into the United States, allowing us to better sample it (to see it and get better data on it). With that better sampling of the system, we are getting a better handle on how much rain will be possible. Since the European model has had a better handle on this system all along, those are the rain totals shown below.
With the potential for 2" of rain (and more) across the area, we need to be vigilant for flash flooding. The ground is still relatively dry, but should be able to soak up a good amount of this rain. If it all fall in two hours, flooding will be much more of an issue than if that same amount of rain falls across ten hours. At this point it looks like rain will be falling for a good part of Saturday (potentially beginning late Friday and ending late Saturday or early Sunday).
A reminder: drought conditions persist. We will get a new Drought Monitor Thursday, and the biggest changes will be in southwestern Indiana where storms dropped an inch or two of rain Monday morning. We will still be under drought conditions when that new map comes out Thursday through most of our area. A couple inches of rain over the weekend could be just what we need to finally bring us out of this. We will continue to update you on rain timing and amounts in the coming days on television and online.