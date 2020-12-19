A weak, upper level low and a cold front will slide through the region and bring return of showers for part of this weekend. Rain chances will increase throughout the day across Kentuckiana. Let's discuss timing and totals below.
Isolated showers are possible this morning but this rain will continue to increase in coverage throughout the afternoon, evening and night. The early showers are most likely in our western and southwestern communities. Rain will then spread from west to east and eventually become widespread late this evening and into early Sunday morning. Areas of east of I-65 will have more dry time today as rain slowly progresses eastward.
A few showers are expected to linger early on Sunday. Most of this is expected to be cold rain, but a few wet flakes could mix in. This is most likely in our SE - closer to the Lake Cumberland. The second half of Sunday will be drier.
High temperatures today will be about 5-10 degrees warmer than yesterday, but look to stay in the mid and upper 40s. It will be predominately cloudy as well. Rain amounts do not look overwhelming. Most areas in Kentuckiana will be around a quarter inch of rain. We typically see a range of precipitation amounts - so there will likely be much smaller totals around 0.10'' and higher amounts will be around a 0.50''
