Much needed rain is moving into Kentuckiana during this weekend. Since September 4th, the airport has only picked up 0.33'' of rain. Meanwhile, the first stage of drought has begun in southern Indiana. Unfortunately, with this rain event, lower rain totals are expected in our northern communities (southern Indiana) and higher amounts are expected to the south.
This rain is from Delta. Hurricane Delta made landfall Friday evening in SW Louisiana. It weakened to a tropical storm early this morning and is now a tropical depression. It will continue to weaken as it moves NE toward the Ohio River Valley. Even though it will be a weaker system, there will still be a lot of tropical moisture in the atmosphere.
TIMING:
This morning's rain has been impacting communities south of the Parkways. It has generally been light. This band of showers is moving north, but weakening. The best chance for rain this morning and afternoon remains to the south of the river.
As the remnants of Delta move NE and get closer to Kentuckiana, rain will increase later today. While the rain chance is not zero during the afternoon, I think many locations will see some dry time. Showers will become more widespread and heavier by tonight through Sunday morning. It appears it will be a soggy start to the day tomorrow! Showers will begin to break apart by Sunday afternoon with scattered showers continuing through Sunday evening, especially in our eastern communities. Scroll through the several images of Advancetrak to get an idea about timing and coverage of rain for today and tomorrow.
TOTALS:
Rainfall amounts will vary across the viewing area (0.25''-2.00''). The highest totals are expected in southern KY and the lowest totals are expected in Southern IN. Less than 1'' will be more common in southern Indiana, Louisville/metro will be around 0.50-1.50'' and our southern communities will likely see 1-2 inches with locally higher amounts. Heavier rain bands in south central KY could result in isolated flooding in poorly drained areas. Here is just one computer model (the GFS) to give you a general idea of rainfall totals across the region.
Hannah Strong and I will be keeping a close eye on the radar through this weekend. For the latest, be sure to check in our social media pages, the WDRB app and of course WDRB News this evening and tomorrow morning.