Showers are moving into our area tonight and, in the onset, we may see a mix of snow/sleet/freezing rain in part of the area. The good news is that it won't last long and the bigger story will be the rain and cold that follows.
South winds push temperatures up overnight so as the next disturbance arrives, we're looking at just plain rain. The morning offers up a steady rain so if you plan on running errands, this might slow you down. Expected rainfall totals are still .5" on average which isn't enough to renew any flooding issues...
During the afternoon we transition over to showers and sprinkles instead of the constant rain. There may be one last burst of gusty downpours as the front cut across around 2 - 4 pm. Once that front blasts through the area, temps will begin to turn sharply colder and the winds will gust in the 30-40 mph range.
Behind the front, drier and colder air rushes in for the second half of the weekend. Layer up as air temperatures fall into the 20's with wind chills in the single digits! This will be some of the coldest air we have seen so far this Winter.
The very cold air will only grip the area for 3 days before we see a moderating trend, but you do need to prepare for wind chill temperatures in the single digits for Sunday through Tuesday. For Winter lovers, "enjoy" the cold.