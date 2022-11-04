So far, there's been no "brrrrr" this November with temperatures even making a run at 80 this afternoon. Saturday won't be as warm, sunny, or dry as a cold front delivers our next rain chance. A decaying line of storms will be moving into our western communities around daybreak. Even without rain or storms nearby, check out those wind gusts up to 50 mph! Secure any outdoor items and don't expect to see many leaves in the trees beyond this weekend.
A broken line of scattered showers moves in late morning and lingers into the early afternoon. These are simply leftovers from today's storms.
Then around 3 PM, a new line of rain forms west of I-65 along the front. It will evolve into a narrow band of gusty showers with embedded thunder.
It moves into Louisville near 5 PM give or take an hour or so. The exact timing is still a bit unclear so please have some flexibility.
By 7 PM, this run of future radar has rain coming to an end and traveling east of I-65. This is good news for people going to the Louisville City FC soccer match or the Cardinals football game. Getting there may be sloppy so grab the rain gear, but you probably won't need it as the games wear on.
How much rain should we expect? Well, the recent 1.49" of rain didn't put a dent in the drought so we need more. Don't get your hopes up because this system isn't going to deposit more than .50" of rain. That should also imply that it won't be raining all day.
What will really get your attention on Saturday is the wind. Please use caution traveling Saturday, especially on east to west oriented roads with southerly gusts as high as 50 mph! The WDRB Weather Team will be monitoring this very closely so please check back with us this weekend.