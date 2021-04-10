Our initial wave of rain begins to pull away for most around midday. Starting your weekend off with rain might sounds negative, but the positive thing to note is that it will limit the severe potential later on.
It's worth mentioning that locations east of I-65 may hold on to storms longer as shown by this future radar image at 2 PM. While these remain below severe limits, watch out for ponding of water on the roads.
At 4 PM a broken line of storms will approach our western counties. While a stronger storm can't be ruled out, it's moving into a relatively cool/stable atmosphere due the the morning rain. Also, the winds are veering out at this point as opposed to the backed nature we had in place during the morning.
It's obvious all of the severe weather ingredients aren't lining up with this one. Lightning and downpours are the primary threats while gusty winds and small hail are secondary. From 5 - 7 PM that line enters Louisville.
By 8 PM the rain and storms are gone. Please don't forget that aside from being warm, it's also going to be windy with gusts to up 30 mph. I hope you can enjoy Saturday despite the on and off nature of storms.
Clouds and showers hang around for part of Sunday as well. Hannah Strong will have more specifics regarding location and timing of showers on WDRB News at 10. Make sure you join her for a complete update!