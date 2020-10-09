As Delta continues to weaken and move closer to the Ohio Valley, our rain chances go up this weekend. Before you cancel any plans, let me take you through this because there will be plenty of dry time as well. Saturday morning begins with scattered showers, mainly south of I-64 at 8 AM...
Since the rain will be coming at us in bands, it looks like much of the afternoon it won't be raining. While the image on future radar still has light showers around at 2 PM, there really aren't many to dodge...
If you have evening plans, grab an umbrella just in case because a few more showers enter the picture. Rain is more likely in our Kentucky counites as opposed to Southern Indiana. It's unfortunate because the areas that need rain the most will probably get the least.
The steadier rain arrives Saturday night into Sunday morning. This is clearly the soggiest section of the weekend so plan accordingly. Heavier bursts are expected at times, especially in Louisville and points south...
Rain should hold on until about noon or so before tapering off to scattered showers. Due to the extensive clouds and rain potential, our high temperatures will only make it into the mid 70's both days.
As the day wears on, rain becomes less common and we may even gets some breaks of sun. Make sure you stay with WDRB all weekend as we track the remnants of Delta.