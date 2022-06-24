The next and only decent opportunity for rain we have lined up over the next week arrives on Sunday. A cold front serves up scattered showers and storms meaning there WILL be locations that miss out on the rain entirely. When in drought, it's important to have realistic expectations when it comes to rain probabilities. This isn't the long duration, widespread rain that we need to alleviate the dry conditions. Storms may produce heavy rain which tends to runoff rather than penetrating the subsoil. Aside from the heavy rain, frequent lightning and gusty winds are the other 2 threats. Since the midlevel winds are rather weak, storms growing tall enough may produce downdrafts. These are small-scale columns of air that rapidly sinks toward the ground. Don't be surprised if a few storms go severe. Localized tree damage may occur leading to power outages just like we experienced on Wednesday. Now that you're aware of the threats, let's move on to timing. It's tough to say exactly when storms hit your house, but the afternoon and evening is when rain appears to be most likely. You can scroll through future radar image below to get a rough idea of how it unfolds...
Lawns, gardens and farms could all use a good drink of water, but you will understand why I'm suggesting you keep watering. Computer models are spitting out under .25" of rain with a little up potential in our southeast counties. Consider yourself lucky is Sunday delivers more rain than you were hoping for because after a short break form the heat, it cranks up again by the middle of next week. Enjoy the weekend and tune in with Bryce and Hannah on WDRB News for updates!