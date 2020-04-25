TIMING: Arrival and Departure
Widespread rain showers are expected across the region today and tonight as another low pressure system moves through the region. This is a slow moving system, so we have to deal with rounds of showers and storms for most of today and tomorrow. We are starting off dry, but notice how showers are beginning to move into our SW communities now (this is around 9:30 am). This rain will be spreading across Kentuckiana through this morning from the SW.
Rain and storms will be widespread by the afternoon. Rain will be a persistent and constant theme for both today and tomorrow. While there will be *some* breaks, rain will continue on and off through this evening, tonight and even into Sunday! Scroll through the images of Advancetrack to get an idea about coverage and timing for today and tomorrow.
Sunday: While the best chance for rain tomorrow is early, there is still a chance for lingering showers until Sunday evening. Then Sunday night into Monday morning, we will be drier with decreasing clouds. Temperatures will also be cooler than normal this weekend - especially tomorrow. We will likely be in the mid 50s for highs on Sunday!
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
During the afternoon and evening (from about 2 pm - 8 pm), we could have isolated thunderstorms. That’s especially true in our southeastern communities (such as in Washington, Hardin, Grayson, Marion, Adair, Hart, LaRue and Green Counties). The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "Marginal Risk" for severe weather there. That is a level 1 out 5. The better chance for severe weather is outside of our viewing area and mainly south of the Cumberland Parkway. This slight risk does include the southern portion of Adair County.
This is a conditional threat based on how high instability gets due to any dry time or sun breaks. We will be monitoring this potential and keep you posted if any storms do become severe. The overall main concerns for today are heavy rainfall and lightning. The strongest storms could also have a wind, hail, and isolated tornado threat. For most of Kentuckiana, rainfall totals will end up around 0.5-1.5'' with locally higher amounts.