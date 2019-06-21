In what seems like a mean joke - we are not done with the shower and storms for the weekend. We are in the midst of a very active pattern with rounds of heavy rain and even strong to severe storms. That pattern continues into the weekend. After this weekend, 19 out of 25 weekends in 2019 have had measurable rainfall. That is 76%!
Not only will be there showers and storms tomorrow, but once again there is the potential for strong to severe storms. A "Slight Risk" of severe weather has been issued for nearly all of the WDRB viewing area. Damaging winds will still be a top threat, along with hail and heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding. Remember to NEVER drive through flood roads.
A warm front will be increasing dew points into the low 70's. This will elevate our instability. The combination of CAPE levels and wind shear is high enough to support organized storms. Tomorrow is complicated, because it is dependent on what happens today and where boundaries are left behind. This means exact timing and locations are difficult to predict (even one day out). I do think there will be rounds of showers and storms through the day. The morning certainly holds the higher rain chance with storms becoming way more hit or miss by the afternoon. Another wave arrives Saturday night into Sunday. Then we hang on to scattered storms into Sunday afternoon. We will be keeping a close eye on the timing of storms and making necessary tweaks to the forecast. Scroll through the images of Advancetrak to get an idea of the timing and make sure you turn to WDRB for updates.