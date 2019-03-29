If you want to get outside this weekend, you will have to choose between the lesser of two evils. It's either heavy rain and highs in the 60's, or sunshine and chilly temperatures in the 40's. Low pressure will ride along a cold front bringing waves of rain through the first half of the weekend and sharply colder temperatures for the second half. Let's begin Saturday morning as a batch of showers slide through. I would say around 10ish is when they make it to Louisville...
At this point, nothing is going to be severe or even strong. It's during the afternoon that we could see some gusty thunderstorms. The Storm Prediction Center has the southern part of our area under a "marginal risk" for severe weather. That is a level 1 out of 5. Damaging straight line winds is our main threat along with the usual heavy rain and lightning. Storms begin during the early afternoon(1-3 PM), initially across Indiana. They approach the Ohio River later in the afternoon (4-7 PM). Finally the rest of Kentucky gets hit as the evening wears on (8-10 PM) making for a very soggy Saturday...
As the cold air rushes in, there's just a touch of moisture leftover that a wet flake or two is possible northeast closer to Cincinnati. This would be the exception, not the rule. Rain totals look to be generally around the 1 inch mark for most of Kentuckiana, but there could be locally higher amounts as well. Luckily, rain events have been spaced out giving us adequate time to dry our between each one so flooding isn't an issue. You will need the umbrella Saturday and a heavy jacket Sunday as highs get stuck in the 40's!