The Storm Prediction Center has issued an "Slight Risk" for severe weather for most of our area on Sunday. A slight risk is defined by SPC as an area of organized severe storms, that is not widespread in coverage and varying levels of intensity.
The main threats will be damaging gusty winds, frequent lightning, and localized heavy rain. Some hail is possible, too. While I never want to say tornadoes are completely off the table, the threat is pretty low.
Three days out, this risk area covers a huge portion of the United States. This risk area will continue to be modified in the days to come. There is still quite a bit of uncertainty in the forecast regarding where the best instability and other ingredients will be located. For now, I consider this a conditional threat of severe weather.
Set up:
One system clears and another moves into our area. Our next system is out to the west and a warm front will increase our temps into the 70s once again for the weekend! Saturday is dry, but Sunday will be the day to watch for potentially stronger storms.
Ingredients:
Instability: Heat and moisture (or dew points) both are fuel for storms. The increase of each, will in turn, increase our instability. Both temperatures and dew points will be on the rise through the weekend as will the instability. Instability is a key component to severe weather development.
Models are showing some of the highest CAPE we have seen so far this season. CAPE, or Convective Available Potential Energy, is a measurement of instability. CAPE values on Sunday are around 500 - 1500 J/kg. That is more than enough for strong to severe storms to develop.
Wind energy is not overwhelming, but sufficient enough for strong to severe storm development.
Timing:
Scroll through the images of Advancetrack below to get an idea of the timing and coverage of storms for Sunday. It does look like there will be two waves of storms. Like many of the events in recent weeks, how the two interact will play a large role in how the day unfolds.
The best chance for strong to severe storms looks to be in the afternoon and evening on Sunday.
To find out the details about the rest of the weekend, be sure to join Marc and Rick this evening on WDRB News. Again, we will be making tweaks to the forecast as needed over the weekend, so be sure to keep up to date with the forecast! I will be up bright and early on WDRB in the Morning from 6-9 with the latest!
If and when storm become severe, we will be keeping you informed in a variety of ways. One of those is on social media. The links to my pages are below!