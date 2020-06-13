Most of this weekend will be dry, with warm temps and low humidity. But there is also a chance for a few showers as a cold front dips south today and an upper level low moves toward the area tomorrow. These showers look like light and there will be plenty of dry time.
As the cold front moves south, you may notice more clouds around today. The best chance for a few isolated showers today is during the afternoon and evening. This is only about 10-20% shot. Tonight looks dry.
As an upper level closed low approaches from the NW, additional showers are possible tomorrow. However, the timing is different than today and I think showers are more likely tomorrow than today (30-40%). This means more locations will see some rain. Showers look to arrive around daybreak and continue into the late morning. Then there will only be isolated showers for the afternoon and evening that will favor our eastern communities as the low progresses east.
Do not bank on showers, because this does not look like a guarantee of rain for everyone in the viewing area. Showers will also be very light. Rainfall amounts will be less than a tenth of an inch through the weekend.
How far east this low moves will have an impact on the extended forecast. For now, I am keeping us dry. However, if the low stays a bit closer to Kentuckiana, it could keep showers in our forecast, especially east of I-65 for part of this week.