Weekend Snow Potential
By now you've probably heard us mention the possibility for snow this weekend. This is a very difficult forecast, so we will dive in to the weeds today to look at all possible outcomes this weekend.
SETUP
First, we need to understand the big-picture: what weather system is causing this snow chance? There are two separate low pressure systems west of us now. Much of the uncertainty with our weekend forecast hinges on how those Lows behave as they get near each other. If they phase together (basically merge together), that gives us a better shot at snow than if they stay separate because we would be on the northern side of the Low. That's where the cold air and moisture combine.
There's also a significant pool of cold air in north Georgia that could pull this whole system a bit farther south (that happened several weeks ago if you remember the system that really only hit southern Kentucky). If that pool is strong enough by Friday, and if these two lows phase, we will be in a good position (relative to the system) to see snow. There's also the chance these don't phase (stay separate) which decreases our snow chances.
It's easy to spot the line between rain and snow splitting our area in the image above. This is another really tough part of the forecast. Marginal temperatures and dynamic cooling put us right on the edge where part of our WDRB area could see a bit of snow and part could see little snow with more rain mixed in.
AMOUNTS
Here's where things get really tricky. We dial in specific numbers about 2 days ahead of a snow event because any earlier the data is all over the place and unreliable. As mentioned above, we have to look at three different "types" of locations for how much snow is possible: southern Indiana where snow is more likely, E-town and south where snow is less likely, and Louisville which is right on the line. Please remember the numbers below are raw model data, not our official forecast. This just gives you an idea of the complexity of the situation.
Seymour:
Louisville:
E-town:
With the timing still so uncertain, you can see from the model data above the NAM starts snow in our northern counties late Friday, but the Euro doesn't until Saturday afternoon. The Euro also keeps snow in the forecast through Monday, where the NAM cuts it off Sunday afternoon and the GFS falls in between those two extremes.
Accumulating snow is most likely north of I-64, but the snow comes in waves. It will likely start as snow late Friday/early Saturday before transitioning to different precipitation types Saturday afternoon. A rain/snow mix is more likely between the Ohio River and the Kentucky parkways, and mostly rain with light snow mixed in is more likely in southern Kentucky. A transition back to snow looks likely late Saturday/early Sunday.
We will get a better idea about this system tomorrow as it moves on land and the computer forecast models get a better grasp on it, so watch for forecast snow totals in the coming days.