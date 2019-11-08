Yes it was COLD this morning, but at least the sun was out and shining! There is no denying it is abnormally cold for this time of the year. Our highs were stuck in the upper 30s/low 40s. This is well below average of 62 degrees.
If you have plans tonight - stay warm! The sun will set just after 5:30 and temperatures will be falling quick! The lows will be back in the low to mid 20s tonight.
It was cold this morning and there was some patchy frost around the area, but tonight there will be widespread and heavy frost! This is because the sky will be mostly clear, winds will be light and it will be cold. If you park outside and have somewhere to be early tomorrow - give yourself extra time in the morning!
The good news: the weekend overall will not be too shabby! There will be a warming trend and a mix of sun and clouds. If you have to do some yard work, like one final cut or have to clean up some leaves, this weekend will be a great time to do it! Temperatures will increase by about 10 degrees each day of the weekend. Saturday will reach the low 50s and Sunday will be in the low 60s!
Even if you do not have work to do, I would highly encourage you to get outside this weekend, because this warm up is BRIEF. Another system coming from the arctic circle will bring frigid temperatures and another round of precipitation (and snow potential) early next week. To learn more about this system and impacts, be sure to join Marc and Rick on WDRB News this evening.