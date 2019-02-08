Weekend Update
A big change from yesterday to today. Yesterday was a day for the record books! It was a warm and wet day. There is a new record high temperature of 70 degrees. We also had saw record rain, after picking up 1.41 inches. The record high temperature happened around 3 pm yesterday. By this morning, around 3 am, the thermometer had dropped nearly 50 degrees when we hit our low temp of 22 degrees.
It is not as windy as yesterday, but there is still enough of a breeze that we will experience wind chills about 5 - 10 degrees below the actual temperature. If you have dinner plans tonight, prepare for wind chills in the teens.
Overnight, there will be a few clouds around and it will be frigid with wind chills in the single digits in some locations.
By tomorrow, the wind backs off slightly and it will not have *as much* of a bite. It will feel about 5 degrees colder than the actual temp. Saturday looks to be a mostly sunny day with below average temperatures in the upper 30s.
Changes arrive on Sunday. By Sunday morning, around daybreak, there will be a wintry mix moving through. This mix will include snow, sleet and freezing rain at the onset. Amounts do not look very high at this time, around a dusting/coating of snow and a glaze of ice is possible. However, there could be slick spots on Sunday morning as you head out the door.
The wintry mix will continue through the late AM/early PM.
Eventually, as temperatures increase, there will be a transition from a wintry mix to a cold rain. This cold rain will continue through Tuesday. The rain could be heavy at times. Flooding concerns/issues will persist this week. We will be updating rainfall totals in the days to come, but prepare for additional rises on area rivers.