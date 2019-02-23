Weekend Update
There is a lot to break to down for the weekend conditions, so lets get right to it.
TIMING:
We have already seen some rain this morning, but not everyone got wet. This is a catch 22. If we wanted to limit severe weather today, we really would have needed to see more rain this morning. However, we will end up with lower rainfall totals for much of the viewing area (except in our southern communities). Which is good news during such a soggy year.
Currently, (11 am) the rain is impacting parts of the area. It will briefly depart by mid to late morning. It will return a couple hours after, in the early afternoon. The warm front will be lifting north during this time. This will be increasing temperatures through the afternoon. We cannot have strong or severe storms without warmer temperatures.
It looks like it will be warm enough later today. We will have a very late day high, likely after the sun has set. The best chance for strong to severe storms will be during a brief window of time this evening. Be sure to be especially weather aware after 5 pm. Scroll through these images of Advancetrak, to get an idea of how these storms could develop later today, as the cold front sweeps through the area.
Most of the storms look to shut off around 11-1 am.
Threats:
The main threats with these storms are damaging straight line gusts, heavy rain that leads to flash flooding, and rotating storms that potentially produce brief and isolated tornadoes.
Rainfall totals look lower than a few days ago. The highest amounts will be in our southern counties in central and southern KY. Expect around 1-2'' and locally higher amounts there. Metro to the Parkways will likely see around 0.5 to 1.5'' and southern IN will likely see less than 1''. Locations that see thunderstorms could pick up a quick isolated higher amount as well.
Even outside of thunderstorms, it is going to be gusty and windy, both today and tomorrow. Prepare for wind gusts around 25-35 mph today. Tomorrow, as clouds and temps decrease, winds will be increasing. Winds will be gusting tomorrow around 40-50 mph.
Flooding:
There are several flood alerts in effect, including a flash flood watch until 1 am tonight. Many area rivers have flood warnings issued as well.
Here is an update (as of 11 am Saturday) of their current levels and the forecast in the days to come. Hannah and I will have more information throughout the day. If and when storms go severe we will post information to our social media pages. We will also cut into programming if necessary.