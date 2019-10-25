A strong storm system will move through the area this weekend, bringing widespread rainfall. There will be periods of heavy rain. A warm front will lift north through Kentuckiana tomorrow morning bringing the first wave of steady rain. After a brief lull/lighter rain in the afternoon, a cold front will sweep through later in the afternoon and bring a second wave of moderate to heavy rain.
Light rain started to move into our southern communities early this afternoon and will continue to slowly spread north through this evening and overnight. Metro should stay dry until late tonight (likely after midnight). It will reach southern Indiana overnight/early tomorrow morning.
After a period of steady rain in the morning, there could be a brief lull in the afternoon from about 12-4 pm, as the first large band of rain moves north. I will note, the rain chance is NEVER zero tomorrow. How far north this batch of rain goes is the determining factor for how much of our area will receive a break. Additionally, the length of the break will also determine any severe potential. At this time, it looks like it will be too small of a window to have instability build.
Then in the mid to late afternoon the cold front will approach from the west and bring a renewed rain chance with gusty winds.
Rain continues into Saturday night and finally ends very early on Sunday morning (likely before the sunrises).
Overall rainfall amounts for the entire event will range between 1 and 2 inches with locally higher amounts. The highest totals look to be west of I-65. Minor flooding issues may occur because of the heavy rain potential. Watch for ponding on the roads (especially Saturday evening) and there could be reduced visibility at times. We will be watching for flooding and severe potential and keep you posted through the weekend.