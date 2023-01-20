A dose of wintry mix moves in this weekend, and may cause some slick or slushy roads in parts of our area.
This batch of moisture approaches our area with a cold front early Sunday morning. By the time most of you are waking up to start your day, the rain/snow mix will be here.
This is not a situation where everyone will see both rain and snow. We are using "rain/snow mix" to communicate that part of our area will get a slushy snow and part of our area will get a cold rain. That dividing line looks like it will cut off close to the Ohio River or just south of it. That means Indiana will see wet snow and central Kentucky should expect rain. Temperatures will be just a bit too warm that far south in this event for you to get snow.
In communities where snow falls (generally southern Indiana and far northern Kentucky) a quick accumulation will be possible. Most spots will see less than an inch of snow. Communities just south of the river may see a light dusting or a bit of slush accumulate on the roads, but snow will have a harder time stacking up there. Turn on WDRB News this weekend for an updated look at the timing of this round of wintry weather and snow totals for your area.